Microsoft refreshing entry-level Surface Book 2 with new CPU: report

Microsoft will reportedly refresh its entry-level 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with a faster quad-core Intel Kaby Lake processor and more.
According to a WinFuture report, Microsoft will upgrade the current Intel Core i5-7300U dual-core processor to a quad-core i5-8350U. This chip runs at 1.7GHz base clock and turbos up to 3.6GHz.
That upgrade will reportedly boost the Surface Book 2’s performance by over 50 percent.
Further, the refreshed model will have 8GB of RAM, and start with 256GB of storage, instead of 128GB like before.
Unfortunately, Microsoft won’t include an embedded Nvidia graphics chip like it does with some of the higher-end Surface Book 2 models.
Additionally, Microsoft won’t change other features. This means the refreshed Surface Book 2 will still have the 13.5-inch PixelSense display in a 3:2 format with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 pixels. It’ll also have two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port and an SD card reader.
The refresh will reportedly bring a price increase as well. A German dealer lists a price of €1,569 EUR, while a U.S. dealer lists it at $1,499 USD (about $2,010 CAD).
To compare, the current cheapest Surface Book 2 model retails for $1,599 CAD.
The refresh will reportedly be available in the coming weeks.
