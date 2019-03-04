Google’s March security patch is now rolling out to Pixel devices

The March Android security patch is now rolling out to Pixel devices. This update features vulnerability fixes as well as improvements to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
Within March’s security patch Google has resolved 27 issues related to vulnerabilities listed from high to critical. The most significant of which is a vulnerability that describes the media framework and the possibility of a remote attacker executing code through a crafted file.
Google reports that no customers were affected by these security issues.
The patch also includes improvements to the startup and responsiveness of Google’s camera app, improved Bluetooth reliability, storage performance and playback of encrypted media with some video apps. Additionally, the security update features a failsafe that recovers devices in case of an over the air update failure.
All of these updates are for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Check your Pixel handsets to see if you have the update on your device. You can also flash a factory or OTA image with the links below, though we wouldn’t advise this route unless you know exactly what you’re doing.
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel XL: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel: Android 9.0 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel C: Android 8.1 — Factory Image — OTA
Source: Google, Via: 9to5Google
