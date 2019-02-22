News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in March

Feb 22, 2019

8:08 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this March.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Bad Boys have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

And while Jessica Jones and The Punisher aren’t leaving Netflix, the two series were cancelled.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • A Million Ways to Die in the West (03/05/19)
  • Bridesmaids (03/05/19)
  • Fear (03/05/19)
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House (03/05/19)
  • Neighbors (03/05/19)
  • Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (03/18/19)
  • Blade Trinity (03/31/19)
  • Clerks 2  (03/31/19)
  • Hairspray  (03/31/19)
  • Hanna  (03/31/19)
  • Lucky Number Slevin  (03/31/19)
  • Men in Black 3  (03/31/19)
  • Party of Five: season 1-6 (03/31/19)
  • The Back-Up Plan  (03/31/19)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King  (03/31/19)

Related Articles

News

Feb 19, 2019

9:00 AM EST

Netflix to open two studios in Toronto, creating 1,850 jobs per year

Resources

Feb 20, 2019

12:34 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2019

News

Feb 21, 2019

9:06 PM EST

Nintendo of Canada kiosks to offer Pokemon: Let’s Go demos, giveaways this weekend

News

Feb 22, 2019

11:47 AM EST

Canada Post app on iOS now syncs with iCloud

Comments