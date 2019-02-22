Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in March

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this March.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Bad Boys have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
And while Jessica Jones and The Punisher aren’t leaving Netflix, the two series were cancelled.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- A Million Ways to Die in the West (03/05/19)
- Bridesmaids (03/05/19)
- Fear (03/05/19)
- National Lampoon’s Animal House (03/05/19)
- Neighbors (03/05/19)
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (03/18/19)
- Blade Trinity (03/31/19)
- Clerks 2 (03/31/19)
- Hairspray (03/31/19)
- Hanna (03/31/19)
- Lucky Number Slevin (03/31/19)
- Men in Black 3 (03/31/19)
- Party of Five: season 1-6 (03/31/19)
- The Back-Up Plan (03/31/19)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (03/31/19)
Comments