Here’s where to watch the Oscars this weekend in Canada

The 91st Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
As was the case in previous years, Bell Media will be the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the Oscars.
This means that Canadians can tune into the film awards ceremony on Bell’s CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app when it begins at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
As well, Canadians can check out a suite of Oscars coverage leading up to and following the show on both CTV and Twitter, including:
- Bell’s eTalk entertainment show providing live red carpet coverage and post-show recaps on CTV and on Twitter at @etalkctv with the hashtag #EtalkRedCarpet
- Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger will host @IMDb‘s third annual live Oscars streaming companion show from Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood starting at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET to 8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET
- @VanityFair will livestream ‘Oscars Party Red Carpet’ featuring red carpet interviews from 8pm PT/11pm ET to 11:30pm PT/12:30am ET
- @People will stream its Oscars pre-show featuring red carpet interviews from 2pm PT/5pm ET to 3:3opm PT/6:30pm ET
This year, the nominees for the show’s top honour, Best Picture, are as follows:
- Black Panther
- Blackkklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star is Born
- Vice
Interestingly, Twitter Canada says the most-talked-about Best Picture nominees in Canada are as follows:
1. Black Panther
2. A Star is Born
3. Bohemian Rhapsody
4. The Favourite
5. Green Book
It’s worth noting that several Canadians are up for Oscars this year as well.
Three of the Best Animated Short nominees come from Canadian creators: Pixar production Bao by Toronto-raised Domee Shi (the film is set in Toronto as well), Animal Behaviour by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden and Weekends by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez.
Additionally, the live action short film category features Montreal finalists Jeremy Comte for Fauve and Marianne Farley for Marguerite.
Finally, Canadians nominated for production-related Oscars this year include sound mixer Paul Massey (born in England, holds Canadian citizenship and lived in Toronto for 13 years) for Bohemian Rhapsody and St. Thomas, Ontario-born set decorator Gordon Sim for Mary Poppins Returns.
The full list of nominees can be found here. All awards will be aired live as in previous years, following the Academy’s reversal of its controversial decision to present four categories during commercial breaks.
However, it’s important to note that this year’s show won’t actually have a host — the first time this has happened since the 61st Academy Awards in 1989, which is widely regarded as the worst Oscars ever. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart was originally supposed to host but stepped down in December after homophobic tweets he had made several years ago resurfaced.
Instead, the Academy intends to fill the stage with a large rotation of presenters; this year will feature the likes of Chris Evans (Captain America), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Michael Keaton (Birdman) and Toronto’s own Stephan James (Homecoming), among others.
The Academy also reportedly plans to have the main cast of The Avengers films assemble on stage before some of them depart the franchise in April’s Avengers: Endgame.
In terms of performances, viewers can expect to see Queen and Adam Lambert performing some of the iconic rock band’s songs featured in Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing “Shallow” from their acclaimed music drama A Star is Born.
