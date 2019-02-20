News
Incredibly smart Audi feature aims to make hitting green lights easier

Hitting all the red lights in a row should be a thing of the past

Feb 20, 2019

6:52 PM EST

Audi revealed a system called the Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA) that recommends a speed to help drivers catch a whole line of green lights in a row.

The system is an iteration on the vehicle-to-infrastructure Audi Traffic Light Information system that informs Audi drivers in the right cities how much longer a light will remain red.

The feature is part of Audi’s Connect Prime Membership on several vehicles in the last three years. Unfortunately, that means that it’s only available in select U.S. cities for the time being, according to Mashable.

It’s licked down to 13 cities and roughly 4,700 intersections since the automaker needs to partner with each town to use its traffic light data.

