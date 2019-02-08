Samsung may offer free pair of Galaxy Buds with Galaxy S10 pre-orders

Samsung may offer a complimentary pair of its upcoming Galaxy Buds in-ear Bluetooth earbuds as a bonus for consumers who pre-order the company’s new Galaxy S10 smartphone, according to a line of code spotted by Dutch website Galaxy Club.
Galaxy Club found the code on the Russian Galaxy S10 teaser website. The same page also mentions that Russian consumers will be able to pre-order the S10 between February 20th and March 7th, which aligns with the launch dates we’ve seen leaks in the past. I wasn’t able to find a corresponding line of code on the Canadian Unpacked teaser website.
However, I think it’s safe to assume both Samsung and major Canadian carriers will offer at least some kind of pre-order incentive to Canadian consumers as they’ve done for past Galaxy launches. For example, when Samsung launched the Galaxy S8, Canadians were able to snag a free Gear VR headset if they pre-ordered the device.
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20th at a launch event in San Francisco, California.
Source: Galaxy Club Via: SamMobile
