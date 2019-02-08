Spotify to ban ad block users in new terms and conditions policy

Spotify is taking measures against ad block users by banning or suspending their accounts, according to its updated Terms and Conditions of Use policy.
After the policy takes effect on March 1st, the audio streaming giant can block accounts caught using ad block programs without warning.
The Terms and Conditions of Use state that “circumventing or blocking advertisements in the Spotify Service, or creating or distributing tools designed to block advertisements in the Spotify Service” will result in the removal or suspension of your account.
Spotify sent email notices to ad block users with the option of reactivating their accounts if they remove any ad block service from their web browser.
Earlier this week, Spotify acquired two podcast companies, Gimlet Media and Anchor, as it looks to build its podcasting platform.
Source: The Verge
