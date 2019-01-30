Resources
PREVIOUS

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in February 2019

Jan 30, 2019

7:07 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix app

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this February.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

In fact, the movie Shrek left Netflix in January only to come back in February.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • 8 Mile (02/01/19)
  • Batman vs Robin (02/01/19)
  • The King’s Speech (02/01/19)
  • Cloverfield (02/05/19)
  • Sharknado (02/06/19)
  • Ella Enchanted (02/15/19)
  • Scream 4 (02/15/19)

Related Articles

News

Jan 23, 2019

12:06 PM EST

Netflix Canada to add final four Harry Potter films in February

News

Jan 25, 2019

7:09 AM EST

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in February

News

Jan 24, 2019

3:38 PM EST

My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way’s Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on Feb 15

Resources

Jan 27, 2019

2:12 PM EST

Here are some of the top movies and TV series to stream this week in Canada

Comments