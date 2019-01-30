Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in February 2019

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this February.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Shrek have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
In fact, the movie Shrek left Netflix in January only to come back in February.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- 8 Mile (02/01/19)
- Batman vs Robin (02/01/19)
- The King’s Speech (02/01/19)
- Cloverfield (02/05/19)
- Sharknado (02/06/19)
- Ella Enchanted (02/15/19)
- Scream 4 (02/15/19)
Comments