Galaxy S10 Live images reveal ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore’

Live images of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S10 have appeared online.
Concept designer Ben Geskin — who says they received the images from ‘@GregPfister89‘– tweeted out pictures of the Galaxy S10 opened to the device’s ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore.’
New #GalaxyS10 live images leak with ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore’
(images via @GregiPfister89) pic.twitter.com/g0FipTooe6
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 23, 2019
According to the images, the Samsung Blockchain KeyStore “is a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency.” It looks like users will be able to access the page from the ‘Security’ menu in the ‘Settings’ app.
The Blockchain KeyStore appears to be a more secure part of the smartphone that Samsung has designed for those who use cryptocurrency.
We can identify this device as the Samsung Galaxy S10 by its punch-hole camera cutout in the top right corner of the screen. The curved display is also a hint. The S10+ will have an oval-shaped punch-hole, while the rumoured Galaxy S10E will feature a flat display, according to previous leaks.
Samsung will officially show off the Galaxy S10 series at its Unpacked Event on February 20th.
Additional rumours indicate the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor in Canada and the U.S.
