News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S10+ allegedly spotted in the wild

Samsung is expected to unveil its line of Galaxy S10 devices on February 20th, 2019

Jan 17, 2019

11:00 AM EST

0 comments

S9

Redditor u/hissick27 has spotted a handset in the wild that looks similar to renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Galaxy s 10 from r/samsung

The Redditor calls this device the Samsung Galaxy S10, but it’s more likely that this is the S10+ due to the oval-shaped in-display camera cutout.

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy S10+ will sport two selfie cameras side-by-side. Samsung will reportedly use its hole punch technology to place camera sensors in the display, getting rid of the need for the top bezel.

While the S10+ reportedly uses an oval-shaped cutout, the S10, on the other hand, is expected to feature a single selfie shooter with a circular cutout, according to previous leaks.

Other rumours suggest the Galaxy S10+ will feature 6GB of RAM, Android 9 Pie, 512GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855 processor in Canada and the U.S.

Leaks also indicate the device will sport a 6.4-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and a triple rear-facing camera.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10+ alongside other S10 variants at its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 20th, 2019.

Source: Reddit

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2019

5:37 PM EST

Update brings improved selfie camera performance to Samsung Galaxy S9

News

Jan 10, 2019

7:09 PM EST

Juliet is a matchmaking app similar to Black Mirror’s ‘Hang the DJ’ episode

News

Jan 12, 2019

9:12 AM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, 2019 iPhone and Huawei P30 leaks from last week

News

Jan 16, 2019

9:49 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10+ benchmark leaks with Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM

Comments