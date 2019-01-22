News
Rogers internet and home phone down in Mississauga, Ontario

It seems some users have been without internet or a home phone since 11:30 AM January 22nd

Jan 22, 2019

3:05 PM EST

The ‘@RogersHelps’ Twitter account has tweeted out a notice to its Mississauga customers warning them that their internet and home phone lines might be down.

The account mentions that a traffic accident cut a fibre connection and that the incident has been causing service interruptions throughout the day.

The account has tweeted about the issue twice today. The first time was at 11:30am ET, with a follow up coming four hours later at 3:33pm ET.

Rogers says that technicians are currently working on a fix for the problem, but there’s no word on when the carrier’s internet and phone lines will be back up again.

There aren’t an above average number of complaints on Down Detector, but since Rogers’ customer service account is tweeting about the problem, the issue must be affecting some customers

Source: RogersHelps

