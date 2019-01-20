Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Freedom Mobile adds 86,067 postpaid subscribers in Q1 2019
- Shaw CEO says Freedom Mobile doesn’t use Huawei network equipment
- Freedom Mobile’s 700MHz spectrum rollout 25 percent complete
- Peel Police warn of scammers selling fake iPhones in Mississauga, Brampton
- Here’s another video review of the rumoured Google Pixel 3 Lite
- John Chen is proud of BlackBerry’s software and security pivot
- Koodo increases cost of Tab Large, Tab Extra large, Tab Extra Extra large by $6
- Telus opens ‘Bring-It-Back’ program to new subscribers
- Xplornet partners with Cisco and Metaswitch to rollout VoLTE network
- Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
- Virgin Mobile offers best gaming internet in Canada, according to ‘PCMag’
- Bell, Virgin Mobile increasing price of $60/10GB plans by $5 in March
- Justice Minister Lametti could have last say in Huawei extradition decision
- Amazon brings Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote to Canada for $49.99
- Toronto Police ‘zero tolerance’ distracted driving campaign underway
