Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

In a surprise move, Apple has released new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.
The iPhone XS version of the Smart Battery Case is capable of increasing talk time “up to 33 hours” and internet use “up to 21 hours.” Regarding the iPhone XS Max version of the case, Apple says that the charging case increases talk time “up to 37 hours” and internet use “up to 20 hours.”
The iPhone XR case, on the other hand, increases talk time “up to 39 hours” and internet use up to “22 hours.”
It’s currently unclear exactly how large the batteries featured in Apple’s new Smart Battery Cases are.
Further, Apple states that its new Smart Battery Case can be charged faster with USB-PD compatible chargers, as well as the fact that the cases are Qi wireless charging compatible. As expected the Smart Battery Case is Lightning compatible and does not feature a USB-C port.
When the Smart Battery case is on one of Apple’s 2019 iPhones, the “intelligent” battery status is displayed on the smartphone’s lock screen and in the ‘Notification Centre,’ says Apple.
The last time Apple released a Smart Battery Case was in 2015 for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6. Apple skipped dropping a Smart Battery Case for its 2017 lineup of smartphones, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This new version of the Smart Battery Case still features the same unsightly battery bump on its rear.
This also marks the first time the tech giant has released a Smart Battery Case for the larger version of the iPhone — in this case, the iPhone XS Max.
Though the release of new Smart Battery Cases is indeed a surprise, rumours popped up in early December indicating that the tech giant was planning to release some sort of battery-powered case designed for its 2019 iPhone lineup.
The iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS version of the Smart Battery Case is priced at $179 CAD and is available in White and Black.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Apple currently has any plans to release colourful versions of its Smart Battery Case that match the XR’s vibrant hues. The iPhone XR Smart Battery Case is also priced at $179 CAD and is available in White and Black.
The cases are currently available online through the Apple Store with delivery listed between January 25th and February 1st. In-store sale of the Smart Battery Case is set to launch on February 1st.
We’ll have more on Apple’s new iPhone XS and XR Smart Battery Case in the coming days.
