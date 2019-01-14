Peel Regional Police are warning the public of scammers trying to sell fake iPhone Xs on various websites.
A January 13th, 2019 press release said that the scam is happening in the Mississauga, Ont., and Brampton, Ont. areas and noted that transactions come with a “fraudulent bill of sale for the iPhone X.”
“Potential purchasers examine the phone and due to similar characteristics to iPhone X, they believe the item to be authentic. It is only after the transaction is complete and the purchaser attempts to use the phone that they discover it to be fake,” the release said.
The release is encouraging anyone to come forward and report any incidents that happen in the future so investigators can locate the person.
Peel Region Police officers offer advice for when purchasing items from online classified websites:
1. Always ask yourself if this is too good to be true?
2. Do not make online purchases from unverified and unknown sources.
3. Use buy and sell exchange zones provided by Peel Regional Police located at, 11, 12 and 22 Division.
Source: Peel Police
