Resources
PREVIOUS|

This $20 Bundle Features 4 Multimedia Apps That Will Enrich Your Mac Experience

Jan 18, 2019

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

If you received a shiny new MacBook over the holidays, you’re probably well adjusted to its apps and features by now. However, the stock MacBook experience can be quite bland. If you’re looking for new apps to get the most out of your new MacBook, you can buy this Mac Power User Bundle for $19.89 CAD [$14.99 USD].

The Mac Power User Bundle features 4 apps which will complement your MacBook multimedia experience. For example, CloudMounter helps you manage cloud storage easily by mounting cloud apps like Dropbox or Google Drive as if they were local disks. It also includes Airy YouTube Video Downloader, which lets you save YouTube videos and even entire playlists in a variety of video and audio formats.

Finally, most Mac power uses own Apple devices, but if you own an Android phone or a non-Apple music player, things get complicated. SyncMate 7 streamlines everything for you by automatically syncing your devices and creating backups should they fail.

If you want to get the most out of your brand new Apple computer, you can buy the Mac Power User Bundle from MobileSyrup Deals for $19.89 CAD [$14.99 USD], or over 87% off.

 

The Mac Power User Bundle – $14.99

See Deal

Related Articles

Resources

Jan 16, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Access Restricted Services and Protect Personal Data for $118 with ZenMate VPN

Resources

Jan 14, 2019

3:00 PM EST

Prepare for the CompTIA A+ 220-901 Exam with This $13 Master Class

Resources

Jan 8, 2019

3:50 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2019

Resources

Jan 8, 2019

3:00 AM EST

Outline Your Next Screenplay for $53 with WriterDuet Pro

Comments