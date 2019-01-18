SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 189: Welcome to our bread baking overlords

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, and freelance technology journalist Ted Kritsonis talk about CES 2019.
This year’s Consumer Electronic’s Show in Las Vegas, Nevada was, as always, home to slew of innovations, particularly in the automotive world and television space. LG even revealed a rollable tv that stows away in a box that doubles as a speaker, with Samsung showing off a more advanced version of its modular microLED television concept. The team also talks about Royole’s FlexPai, the first commercially available foldable smartphone.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 28:31
CES: 2:00
Shoutouts: 24:40
Igor gives his shoutout to the Ovis. Patrick gives his shoutout to the BreadBot. And Ted shouts out downtown Las Vegas.
Comments