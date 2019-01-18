Twitter glitch disabled ‘Protect your Tweets’ setting for some Android users

Twitter is informing some Android users that the ‘Protect your Tweets’ setting may have been disabled if they made certain account settings changes between November 3rd, 2014 and January 14th, 2019.
According to a January 17th, 2019 Help Center media release, Twitter for Android may have disabled users’ protected tweets if they carried out settings changes, like changing the email address associated with their Twitter account.
The company said it fixed the issue on January 14th, 2019, adding that iOS and web users were not affected by the glitch.
The company is in the process of informing users affected by the issue. It says it has also turned on protected tweets if the setting was disabled.
“We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day,” reads an excerpt from the company’s January 17th media release.
“We’re very sorry this happened and we’re conducting a full review to help prevent this from happening again.”
Twitter said it couldn’t confirm every account affected by the glitch, but suggested that users review their privacy settings.
Source: Twitter
Comments