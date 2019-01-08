Resources
Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2019

January 2019 is a light month for Amazon's video streaming platform

Jan 8, 2019

3:50 PM EST

Amazon Prime video on smartphone

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV series to its Prime Video streaming service.

Below, find all of the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month. This is a very light month for the streaming service.

January 11th

The series Informer comes out on January 11th. The series stars Paddy Considine and Nabhaan Rizwan and focuses on a second-generation Pakistani young man from East London who ends up working as an undercover informant.

January 15th

On January 15th both Will & Grace the original series and Will & Grace the remake will be on Prime Video. Both series star Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

January 18th

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back for the third season of The Grand Tour on January 18th.

