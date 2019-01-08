Electronics accessories manufacturer Satechi wants to make users’ lives easier with two new travel chargers that will juice up a MacBook, iPad Pro, and iPhone, all at the same time.
The company used this year’s CES in Las Vegas to unveil new 30W and 75W USB-C PD chargers.
The 75W device has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, allowing for seamless simultaneous charging.
According to 9to5Mac, citing a January 8th, 2019 press release, Satechi said the two USB-C ports are ideal for charging the 2018 iPad Pro and fast charging the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.
In comparison, the smaller 30W charger has one USB-C PD port and one USB-A port.
9to5Mac reports that both chargers work with 100-240v input and are made with heat-resistant materials.
Both chargers can be bought on Satechi’s website, as well as Amazon.
The 70W costs $69.99 USD (that’s about $92.99 CAD) on Amazon, while the 30W will be made available later this month, priced on Amazon for $30 USD (that’s about $39.86 CAD).
Image: Satechi
Source: 9to5Mac
