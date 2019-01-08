News
Satechi unveils 30W, 75W travel chargers at CES 2019

The 70W charger is now available for purchase. The 30W will be available in late January 2019

Electronics accessories manufacturer Satechi wants to make users’ lives easier with two new travel chargers that will juice up a MacBook, iPad Pro, and iPhone, all at the same time.

The company used this year’s CES in Las Vegas to unveil new 30W and 75W USB-C PD chargers.

The 75W device has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, allowing for seamless simultaneous charging.

According to 9to5Mac, citing a January 8th, 2019 press release, Satechi said the two USB-C ports are ideal for charging the 2018 iPad Pro and fast charging the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

In comparison, the smaller 30W charger has one USB-C PD port and one USB-A port.

9to5Mac reports that both chargers work with 100-240v input and are made with heat-resistant materials.

Both chargers can be bought on Satechi’s website, as well as Amazon.

The 70W costs $69.99 USD (that’s about $92.99 CAD) on Amazon, while the 30W will be made available later this month, priced on Amazon for $30 USD (that’s about $39.86 CAD).

Image: Satechi

Source: 9to5Mac

