Huawei wishes everyone a ‘Happy New Year’ with an iPhone

Chinese media angry with Canada

Tech companies typically tweet a lot, and it’s not uncommon to see some tweet from iPhones — even if they shouldn’t.

While normally incidents of Samsung or BlackBerry posting a tweet with an iPhone aren’t newsworthy, a recent tweet from Huawei caught attention.

The Chinese phone manufacturer’s New Years tweet was posted using an iPhone. Tech YouTuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) spotted the gaffe and posted a screencap of Huawei’s tweet with the ‘Twitter for iPhone’ logo circled.

The mistake carries some significance considering some of the recent animosity towards Apple. Following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver late last year, several Chinese companies began boycotting Apple.

Some companies threatened employees with fines, withheld bonuses, confiscation of Apple devices and even termination.

Huawei has since removed the tweet and posted it again using a different Twitter client.

Further, the company replied to MKBHD on Twitter, saying it “invests in and builds open platforms to work with customers, partners and even competitors globally.”

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Mac

