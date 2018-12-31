Google Photos and News get yearly recaps for 2018

Photos and News are the latest services to join Google’s ‘year in review’ offerings with a ‘Best of 2018’ photo book and a ‘Year in News’ collection.
Google Photos users should start seeing a notification about the ‘Best of 2018’ photo book on their phones. Photos will generate and suggest a photo book with a collection of the best photos of your year in it.
Alternatively, you can access it by navigating to the ‘Assistant’ tab in Google Photos and tapping ‘Photo book.’ When your 2018 Photo book is ready, you’ll see it there along with other suggested photo books.
Many of you will start seeing a “Best of 2018” suggested photo book pop up — a fun look at what you’ve been up to for the past year. See if a suggested book is waiting for you: https://t.co/O1BlNdcKvL pic.twitter.com/UMacryix61
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) December 20, 2018
Users should also begin seeing the ‘Year in News’ option pop-up in their Google News feed. However, if you don’t, you can also access it via the website, although it’s less interactive than the mobile version.
The ‘Year in News’ collection has a Stories tab with sections for news, politics, sports, entertainment and culture, to name a few. Each group contains related topics from 2018 that you can dive into.
There’s also a Trends tab that groups subjects together. Here, you can view news about specific politicians, losses, musicians, movies and more.
That latter section likely borrows from Google’s ‘Year in Search 2018’ website that lays out the most significant trends of 2018.
Plus, if you want to test your 2018 knowledge, Google also has a cute quiz to try.
Source: Twitter Via: 9to5 Google
