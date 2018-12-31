Here’s how to make your own ‘top nine’ Instagram post

If you’ve been on Instagram at all over the last few days, you’ve likely noticed several ‘top nine’ posts.
For those who haven’t seen these posts, they’re an accumulation of your nine most popular Instagram posts from the year. Further, the posts array your photos in a lovely three-by-three grid.
If you’ve been wondering how to get your own top nine post, it’s actually quite simple. The fad relies on a third-party app that analyzes your account and highlights your top nine posts from the year.
While there are several apps to do this, ‘Top Nine’ by developer Beta Labs is probably the best option for several reasons.
For one, it’s easy to use. Just download it from the app store on your phone and open it. Top Nine asks for your Instagram handle and email, then it loads your top nine posts.
When I tried this, I got a message that said it was taking longer than usual due to the volume of users. However, I got an email shortly after when my top nine post was ready.
Along with the picture of your nine photos, Top Nine sends you stats about your total likes received in 2018, as well as your total posts and the average likes per post.
Finally, you can save the top nine picture for free, but it’ll have a watermark. You can pay to remove it — on my OnePlus 6T, the app wanted $0.99 to remove the watermark. However, I tried it on an iPhone as well, which wanted $2.79 to remove the watermark. Once saved, you can share it on Instagram.
One other reason I preferred Top Nine over alternatives was privacy. Top Nine didn’t require login credentials like other apps — it’s able to find your top nine with just your username.
Further, when you finish, you can go to Top Nine’s ‘Forget Me’ tool and request they delete all your data. Once you finish the process, you’ll receive an email confirming the data deletion will happen within 30 days.
If you want to get in on the fad, you can download Top Nine from the App Store and Google Play store for free.
Source: 9to5 Mac
