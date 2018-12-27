Resources
Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2019

Starting off 2019 with extreme sports and a couple of action-RPGs

Steep

Sony has revealed the games that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download for free in January 2019.

  • Steep (PlayStation 4)
  • Portal Knights (PlayStation 4)
  • Zone of the Enders HD Collection (PlayStation 3)
  • Amplitude (PlayStation 3)
  • Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (PlayStation Vita, Cross Buy with PlayStation 4)
  • Super Mutant Alien Assault (PlayStation Vita)

Steep

Developer: Ubisoft Annecy
Publisher: Ubisoft

In this extreme sports game, players will be able to explore an open-world mountain using skis, wingsuits, snowboards and more.

Steep launched on PlayStation 4 in December 2016 and regularly costs $39.99.

Portal Knights

Developer: Keen Games
Publisher: 505 Games

In this action-RPG, players must explore a ravaged world, level up their character and engage enemies in real-time combat.

Portal Knights launched on PlayStation 4 in June 2017 and regularly costs $26.99.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection

Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Japan
Publisher: Konami

From Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima comes Zone of the Enders, a mech-based hack-and-slash franchise set in outer space. The HD Collection includes both 2001’s Zone of the Enders and 2003’s Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner. 

Zone of the Enders HD Collection launched on PlayStation 3 in July 2013 and regularly costs $9.99.

Amplitude

Developer: Harmonix
Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Amplitude tasks player with controlling a blaster ship and shooting note gems in rhythm with the music. It is a remake of the 2003 game released on the PlayStation 2.

Amplitude launched on PlayStation 3 in April 2016 and regularly costs $19.99.

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion

Developer: YummyYummyTummy
Publisher: YummyYummyTummy

This action-RPG challenges players to face off against mythical creatures and make gruelling wartime decisions.

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion launched on PlayStation Vita in July 2017 and regularly costs $26.99.

Super Mutant Alien Assault

Developer: Cybernate
Publisher: Fellow Traveller

Playable with one or two people, Super Mutant Alien Assault is an arcade platformer shooter featuring single-screen layouts random layouts, objectives and enemies.

Super Mutant Alien Assault launched on PlayStation Vita in September 2018 and regularly costs $13.49.

In the meantime, December’s PlayStation Plus titles can still be downloaded. Xbox gamers, meanwhile, can find January’s free Xbox Live Gold titles here.

