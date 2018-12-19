Catalysts’ protective, waterproof AirPods case is now available in the Canadian Apple Store

Though I’m a little unclear as to why someone would want to own one of Catalysts’ protective AirPods cases, they’re now available directly through the Canadian Apple Store for $39.95 USD.
The case is waterproof rated up to 1m and also offers protection against drops. Further, Catalysts’ case includes a carabiner clasp that allows the AirPods to be attached to a backpack or clothing.
This also marks the first time Apple has officially endorsed an AirPods accessory as far as I know, which could mean we’ll soon see other add-ons to the device available in the Apple Store.
To be clear, your AirPods are only protected when inside Catalysts’ case. This means that the individual earbuds aren’t safe from water or fall damage when they’re outside of the rubber enclosure.
That said, I once accidentally ran my pair of AirPods without their case through the washing machine and they were totally fine.
The next version of Apple’s AirPods are rumoured to feature some level of water resistance as well as wireless charging, though it’s unclear when the company plans to launch the wireless earbuds.
Source: Apple Store Via: 9to5Mac
