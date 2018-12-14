MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Toys and games [2018 Edition]

Toys and games

Toys and games are classic Christmas gifts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get a modern twist.

We’ve compiled a list of some great toys for adults and kids alike. These tech toys offer hours of fun.

Whether you grab a drone to take sweet video shots or an e-scooter to get to where you’re going faster, there are several great options to pick from.

Take a look at our modern collection of great tech toys.

Anki Vector

While some people fear the inevitable robot uprising, Vector doesn’t want you to worry. This friendly robot just wants to hang out with you and have a good time. Plus, Vector is getting Amazon Alexa voice support soon, which means this friendly little robot is about to become more helpful. So don’t worry about total robot dominance yet.



$249.99



Go Pro Hero 7

Action cameras are great and the GoPro Hero 7 series is pretty much the best out there. The ‘White’ and ‘Silver’ models are great cameras for any adrenaline junky, but the ‘Black’ version makes it even better with the addition of hyper smooth technology, which makes your video incredibly steady.



$239.99

Swagger 5 electric scooter

The Swagger 5 is Swagtron’s premier electric scooter. It’s a joy to use and promises hours of fun. Also, it can make commuting to work extra entertaining, as long as you live close to your job. Take for a spin and you’ll instantly realize that dreams really can come true.



$549

Snowtide Helmet

Hitting the slopes can be twice as fun if you’re able listen to music through your helmet. This helmet from Swagtron lets you do just that, and talk to people around you through a two way radio, so you can really get in the zone as your carving down a hill.



$220

Ryze Tello drone

Playing around with one of these is guaranteed fun. The Ryze Tello drone is a great starter option for those looking to get into drones but that don’t want to shell out a ton of cash. It’s small size makes it portable, plus it features DJI’s excellent video stabilization so your shots look great.



$129.99



C64 Mini

The C64 Mini is the perfect gift for the old-school gamer in your life. Back in 1982, the Commodore 64 was one of the most popular, mainstream home computers around. However, if your gamer isn’t from the C64 era, the NES, SNES and PlayStation Classic consoles can also provide a sweet hit of nostalgia.



$99.99

