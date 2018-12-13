Opera for Android gains support for blockchain, cryptocurrency and more

News
Opera wants to bring blockchain and cryptocurrency into the mainstream

Dec 13, 2018

9:07 PM EST

Opera for Android Crypto Wallet

Opera, the venerable browser that runs on Chromium, hopes to make cryptocurrency mainstream with its new Web 3 Android browser.

First up, Opera says Web 3 is an umbrella term for a set of emerging technologies, such as cryptocurrencies, blockchains and distributed systems, that together can extend the capabilities of the web. Specifically, Opera says Web 3 will be the future of the internet.

However, the company acknowledges there are some challenges to overcome before this happens. Opera believes people will be more likely to adopt these new technologies if they’re user-friendly. So, it’s started by implementing Web 3 technologies alongside current tech in its Android browser.

This means Opera for Android has a built-in cryptocurrency wallet. Further, it has support for Ethereum and decentralized apps (Dapps) based on the blockchain technology.

Opera uses infrastructure platform Infura to securely and reliably access the Ethereum network.

To use the feature, you’ll have to download the free Opera browser from the Google Play Store. Then, they’ll need to purchase or load some Ether into the Opera Crypto Wallet.

After that, users will be able to access a selection of Web 3 apps in the Dapp store through Opera’s built-in Crypto Wallet.

For those who use Opera on Windows, Mac or Linux, you can expect these Web 3 features in 2019.

Source: Opera

