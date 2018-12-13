MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Smart Home [2018 Edition]

If you want to get a gift that lasts, you can’t go wrong with smart home accessories. From lights to plugs to smart speakers, there are several amazing gifts out there.

Smart speakers are a must. If you know someone who doesn’t have one yet, they make for great gifts.

Smart accessories can make your home feel futuristic as well. There’s nothing quite like turning off your lights with a word or asking Google to play music.

We collected a list of some of the best smart home gadgets to inspire you this holiday season.