MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Smart Home [2018 Edition]

Dec 13, 2018

7:03 AM EST

Smart home

If you want to get a gift that lasts, you can’t go wrong with smart home accessories. From lights to plugs to smart speakers, there are several amazing gifts out there.

Smart speakers are a must. If you know someone who doesn’t have one yet, they make for great gifts.

Smart accessories can make your home feel futuristic as well. There’s nothing quite like turning off your lights with a word or asking Google to play music.

We collected a list of some of the best smart home gadgets to inspire you this holiday season.

Smart speaker

There are three major digital assistants on the market place, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri. They’re all more than capable, but matching the assistant to your ecosystem is important. Plus, Google and Amazon offer several iterations of their various speakers.

Google Home

Prices vary

Echo Spot, Homepod

Sonos One

If you want to step up your smart home game, a speaker like the Sonos One can do it. Not only does it work with Amazon Alexa, it's getting Google Home support. Plus, it gives you the great sound Sonos is known for.

Read the Review

$249

Buy from Sonos

JBL Link View smart display

The JBL smart display packs in great speaker tech along with a Google-powered smart display. This makes it easy to see information at a glance, like upcoming calendar events and weather forecasts.

Learn More

   $349

Buy from Best Buy

Google Home Max

For those looking to have the best sound out of a smart speaker, Google’s Home Max is a great option. This big speaker isn’t just loud, it’s smart too. It’ll intelligently adjust its sound to work with the room.

Read the Review

    $499

Buy from Google

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku's Streaming Stick+ is a superb streaming device that's easy to use. Also, it controls your TV's volume and power, so you only need to use one remote. If you don't need 4K, Roku offers HD streaming sticks too.

Learn More

$89.99

Buy from Roku

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV is the perfect set-top box for people that are already embedded in Apple’s ecosystem. It features plenty of streaming content and games too. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and has one of the better smart TV interfaces out there.

Read the Review

$229

Buy from Apple

Smart lights

Smart lights are a must in any smart home. It feels so advanced to just ask your digital assistant to turn of the lights. Philips Hue and LIFX are both great options for smart lights.

Our Pick: Hue

Prices vary

Check out LIFX

Roomba

Vacuuming sucks and iRobot knows that. The latest i7+ robot vacuum is packed full of intelligent features like in home mapping, and the vacuum technology works better than ever.

Learn More

Prices vary

Buy from iRobot

Smart light dimmer

Smart light dimmers allow your to easily control your lights with your voice or smartphone. Simply replace a typical dimmer switch and you’re on your way to a smarter home.

Our Pick: Wemo

$79.99

Options on Amazon

Smart plug

Smart plugs make it easy to turn your existing electronics into smart electronics. Have a stereo you want to turn on and off with your voice? Plug it into a smart plug.

Our Pick: Wemo

  $34.99

Options on Amazon

