MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Smart Home [2018 Edition]

Smart home
If you want to get a gift that lasts, you can’t go wrong with smart home accessories. From lights to plugs to smart speakers, there are several amazing gifts out there.
Smart speakers are a must. If you know someone who doesn’t have one yet, they make for great gifts.
Smart accessories can make your home feel futuristic as well. There’s nothing quite like turning off your lights with a word or asking Google to play music.
We collected a list of some of the best smart home gadgets to inspire you this holiday season.
Smart speaker
There are three major digital assistants on the market place, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri. They’re all more than capable, but matching the assistant to your ecosystem is important. Plus, Google and Amazon offer several iterations of their various speakers.
Sonos One
If you want to step up your smart home game, a speaker like the Sonos One can do it. Not only does it work with Amazon Alexa, it's getting Google Home support. Plus, it gives you the great sound Sonos is known for.
$249
JBL Link View smart display
The JBL smart display packs in great speaker tech along with a Google-powered smart display. This makes it easy to see information at a glance, like upcoming calendar events and weather forecasts.
$349
Google Home Max
For those looking to have the best sound out of a smart speaker, Google’s Home Max is a great option. This big speaker isn’t just loud, it’s smart too. It’ll intelligently adjust its sound to work with the room.
$499
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is a superb streaming device that's easy to use. Also, it controls your TV's volume and power, so you only need to use one remote. If you don't need 4K, Roku offers HD streaming sticks too.
$89.99
Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV is the perfect set-top box for people that are already embedded in Apple’s ecosystem. It features plenty of streaming content and games too. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and has one of the better smart TV interfaces out there.
$229
Smart lights
Smart lights are a must in any smart home. It feels so advanced to just ask your digital assistant to turn of the lights. Philips Hue and LIFX are both great options for smart lights.
Prices vary
Roomba
Vacuuming sucks and iRobot knows that. The latest i7+ robot vacuum is packed full of intelligent features like in home mapping, and the vacuum technology works better than ever.
Prices vary
Smart light dimmer
Smart light dimmers allow your to easily control your lights with your voice or smartphone. Simply replace a typical dimmer switch and you’re on your way to a smarter home.
$79.99
Smart plug
Smart plugs make it easy to turn your existing electronics into smart electronics. Have a stereo you want to turn on and off with your voice? Plug it into a smart plug.
$34.99
Comments