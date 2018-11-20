Here are Rogers’ and Fido’s Black Friday 2018 deals

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has shared its Black Friday 2018 deals with MobileSyrup.
This Black Friday, Canada’s largest carrier is offering a free Lenovo Smart Display unit with the activation of any Android device in every region other than Quebec.
Alternatively, customers who activate a Huawei P20, P20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro will receive a Huawei T3 Media Pad tablet as a free gift.
Lastly, the carrier is offering 4GB of bonus data on a primary line to subscribers who activate a secondary line.
The carrier is offering discounts on a number of premium and flagship Android smartphones:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 from $0 down on a two-year Premium plan
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ from $0 down on a two-year Premium+ plan
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from $0 down on a two-year Ultra plan
- Google Pixel 3 from $0 down on a two-year Premium+ plan
- Google Pixel 3 XL from $0 down on a two-year Ultra plan
On the cable side, Rogers is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase of a new cable bundle. Additionally, customers who buy two and three new product bundles will receive a free 12-month subscription to Bell’s new Crave + HBO service. Last but not least, new Ignite TV customers will receive six months free Crave and Super Sports Pack BTL and a $100 Amazon gift card.
Meanwhile, Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering the iPhone 8 for $0 upfront on a two-year Large plan.
Additionally, customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy A8 on a two-year Fido Medium plan will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
Finally, Fido is offering a 24-month 4GB bring-your-own-device plan for $50 per month.
Correction: an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Fido was offering 5GB for $50 per month.
Comments