Google shares top apps, games, books and media of 2018

Google has revealed its top Google Play Store apps, games, books and media for 2018.
There are six general categories and some have a few sub-categories that drill down into different app genres.
MobileSyrup has written about the top games selected by Google in the past.
In the ‘Users Choice’ category, the ever popular Pokemon Go won game of the year. The top app chosen by users is social media app Reddit.
In the Best apps chosen by Google are broken down into a few subcategories.
Best overall app
Drops: Learn 31 new languages
Most entertaining
Vimage: Cinemagraph animator & live photo editor
Best hidden gem
Best self-improvement
Mimo: Learn to code
Best daily helper
Best movies
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Panther
- Deadpool 2
- Ready Player One
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best TV shows
- This is Us
- The Handmaid’s tail
- The Big Bang Theory
- Westworld
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Expanse
- The Simpsons
Best selling books
- Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House – Michael Wolff
- 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan B. Peterson
- Fear: Trump in the White House – Bob Woodward
- The Outsider – Stephen King
- Iron Gold – Pierce Brown
- A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership – James Comey
- The Women in the Window – A. J. Finn
Source: Google Play Store
