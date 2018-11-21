Google brings Duo video calling to Chromebooks

Google has been steadily improving support for its ‘Duo’ video calling app since it launched in 2016, but the video messaging app has been notably absent from some Chromebooks, until now.
A large portion of Chromebooks, including Google’s own Pixelbook, have been missing Duo support for a while, even though some Chromebooks, like Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2, were able to download and use Duo, according to 9to5Google.
If you’re able to download the Duo app through the Google Play Store, then all you need to do to make it work is set it up with your phone number and make sure that it’s linked to your Google account.
Google does note in its support page that if you’ve already associated your phone number with your account through other means, then you should be able to skip the phone number setup process on your Chromebook.
Android Police note that Duo is only confirmed to work on the Samsung Chromebook V1, the Asus C302, Google’s Pixelbook, the Acer Chromebook R13 and the Asus Chromebook C223.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to confirm which Chromebooks support Duo.
Source: Android Police, 9to5Google
