Use Google Duo video call app via a Google Assistant voice command

Jul 23, 2018

Google Duo

Users can now video call their friends with just their voice.

Google Assistant now works hand-in-hand with Duo, Google’s video calling app.

All that’s needed is for the user to say the keyphrase “Hey/OK Google, video call contact name” and the Assistant will launch the Google Duo app.

Similar to Android Police who first reported the story it didn’t work for everyone at MobileSyrup. While the feature worked for my colleague Brad, it didn’t work for me — unlike Android Police Brad and I work in the same office.

It appears that the feature is still slowly rolling out.

There is also a new settings within the Google app that allows users to link Google Duo to their Assistant.  While, the feature seems to be linked to Google Smart Display, it’s possible it has something to do with this Google Duo upgrade as well.

The feature will make it easier to use Google Duo as well as making the app more prominent, considering all that’s needed is your voice.

To download Google Duo, click here, however the app is pre-installed on many Android devices.

Source: Android Police

