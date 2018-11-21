Alongside Google, Apple and Huawei, Nest has also discounted a variety of its products for Black Friday.
Nest’s Black Friday sale ends on November 28th.
Here’s a list of some of their on-sale devices, all in Canadian pricing.
- Nest Hello: now $229, was $299
- Nest Cam Indoor: now $179, was $249
- Nest Cam Indoor 3 Pack: now $522, was $747
- Nest Cam Outdoor: now $179, was $249
- Nest Cam Outdoor 2 Pack: now $358, was $498
- Nest Learning thermostat 3rd generation, stainless steel: now $239, was $329
- Nest Thermostat E: now $189, was $229
- Nest Thermostat E 2 Pack: now $373, was $459
Check out Nest’s website, here.
