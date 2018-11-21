News
Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale discounts Switch games by up to 60 percent

Canadian-made games like Celeste, The Messenger and Starlink are on sale

Nov 21, 2018

5:18 PM EST

Celeste

Nintendo has kicked off a suite of Black Friday deals on its digital eShop, offering up to 60 percent off various digital Switch and 3DS titles.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable Switch sales:

It’s worth noting that a number of these games are Canadian-made. Celeste and Towerfall were developed by Vancouver’s Matt Makes Games, while FIFA 19 comes out of EA’s Vancouver studio. Meanwhile, The Messenger was made by Quebec City-based Sabotage and Starlink hails from Ubisoft Toronto.

As well, with the exception of 2013’s Towerfall, all of these titles are 2018 releases that have all received nominations for this year’s Game Awards.

The eShop deals will run from now until November 28th at 8:59am PT/11:59pm ET.

In other Nintendo Switch deals, you can also save up $40 on a Pro Controller and $50 off a standard Switch console at Walmart Canada. All retailers will also offer a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that saves you $80.

