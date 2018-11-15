Overwatch free trial runs from November 20th to the 26th

Beginning November 20th, you’ll be able to play Overwatch for free on PC or console for a limited period of time.
The trial begins on Tuesday, November 20th at 2pm ET/11am PT and ends on Monday, November 26th at 11:59pm ET.
Those who don’t already have Overwatch will have the chance to play the new offense player Ashe. Ashe joined the live servers on November 13th. The character is the 29th hero to join Overwatch, which now features 19 maps in total.
A free Blizzard account as well as a Battle.net client is required for PC. Console players can pre-download the game starting now. For PS4, head to the PlayStation and search for Overwatch: Free Trial. On Xbox One, search for Overwatch: Origins Edition in the Xbox One Store and then select ‘Free Trial.’
During the Free Trial, players will get the chance to unlock in-game rewards for a limited time. If you link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts and watch two hours of Overwatch streams throughout the trial period, you can also earn up to three Ashe-themed sprays.
Source: Blizzard
