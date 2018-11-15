Apple is partnering with A24, the studio behind ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Room’

Apple has hired the indie film studio A24 to produce films for the company’s upcoming movie and TV show streaming network, according to a report from Variety.
There have been numerous reports over the years of Apple working with actors like Jennifer Aniston and directors like Steven Spielberg to help get its streaming service off the ground, but none have been as prominent as the computing giant partnering with a whole studio.
Apple hasn’t shared much information beyond mentioning that the agreement will last for multiple years and consist of a few films, reports Variety.
A24 is a New York-based studio that came together in 2012 and released its first movie, Roman Coppola’s A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, in 2013. Since then, the company has produced the Oscar-winning Moonlight, Ex Machina, the shot-in-Toronto Room, Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s and many more.
According to Variety, A24 already has distribution deals with Direct TV in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video, but neither of those will have to be broken since Apple’s agreement is not exclusive. This allows A24 to continue to produce movies on its own.
Apple has been making headlines regarding its upcoming streaming service and the talent its been pulling together to make it happen, so hopefully, the company is able to show something for it all soon.
Source: Variety
