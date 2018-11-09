CRTC seeking feedback on creation of mandatory ISP code of conduct

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is calling on Canadians to provide feedback on the proposed creation of a mandatory code of conduct for internet service providers (ISPs).
According to the CRTC, this ‘internet code’ would “establish consumer-friendly business practices, ensure contracts are easy-to-understand, and make it easier for Canadians to switch providers to take advantage of competitive offers.”
The CRTC cited a report from Canada’s Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) that found a 38 percent increase in internet-related complaints between 2016 and 2017. The CCTS’ 2017-2018 mid-year report, meanwhile, found that internet issues often accounted for the first and second-most recurring complaints.
A full document on the internet code proposal has been posted on the Government of Canada’s website for Canadians to view.
The CRTC is asking Canadians to read the document and then submit feedback through an online form, writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2 or sending a fax to (819) 994-0218.
Canadians have until December 19th to submit their comments.
The CRTC’s call for comments comes in the wake of the Commission’s hearings into allegations of unsavoury telecom sales practices.
Source: Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
