Apple’s iOS 12.1 will release on October 30th

The next update to Apple’s mobile operating system will drop on Tuesday, October 30th, according to a recent press release from the tech giant.
This new version of iOS 12 brings Group FaceTime to the operating system, along with Messages integration and Ringless notifications.
Further, iOS 12.1’s launch marks the arrival of 70 new emoji, including characters with red hair, gray hair, curly hair and perhaps most importantly for us at MobileSyrup, bald people. These new emoji are also coming to the Apple Watch and Mac, according to Apple.
Other new features include Dual Sim support for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, through a standard nano-SIM and a digital eSIM.
MobileSyrup has confirmed that Bell plans to make eSIM functionality available as soon as iOS 12.1 launched. Rogers has confirmed in the past that eSIM support is coming to the carrier, though it remains unclear when the functionality will release. We’ve reached out to Rogers for more information regarding eSIM support coming to its network.
It’s likely that iOS 12.1 will launch during Apple’s upcoming fall hardware event in New York where the tech giant is expected to reveal a new iPad Pro and a revamped MacBook Air.
