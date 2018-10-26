SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 183: Dreaming of a new MacBook Air

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and managing editor Patrick O’Rourke discuss Apple’s upcoming fall hardware keynote.
Patrick is heading out to Apple’s Fall event in New York on October 30th.
There are quite a few devices expected to be revealed at this year’s keynote, including a new iPad Pro, an updated MacBook Air, the iPad Mini, the Mac Mini, the AirPower, and second-generation AirPods. Rumours indicate Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro will come equipped with USB-C this time around, making Apple’s iPhone the only device that still features the companies proprietary Lighting port technology.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 35:51
Apple Event expectations: 2:15
Air pricing predictions: 13:30
Pat’s predictions: 15:00
Shoutouts: 26:15
Igor gives his shoutout to his friend Vanessa’s birthday. Patrick gives his shoutout to Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s battle royale Blackout mode.
