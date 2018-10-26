News
PREVIOUS|

There are now more than 1.5 billion active Gmail users

And that number is counting

Oct 26, 2018

2:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Gmail app on iOS

Google says it has 1.5 billion active users on Gmail now.

That’s a whole lot of people using the search giant’s free online email platform.

It’s also surprisingly fast growth. It was only early 2016 when the company announced Gmail had a billion users. In less than three years the emails service has added half a billion users.

Furthermore, this means there’s roughly one active Gmail account for every five people on the planet.

However, it doesn’t mean there’s actually that many people using Gmail. I, for one, have at least three accounts, if not more.

Still, 1.5 billion is a lot of users.

Source: Twitter V

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2018

5:13 PM EDT

Google paid Andy Rubin $90 million to leave company due to sexual misconduct allegations: report

Business

Oct 25, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

‘Grow with Google’ online skill training is coming to St. John’s, Newfoundland

News

Oct 25, 2018

6:18 PM EDT

Google is bringing its dark mode to the Dialer app

News

Aug 20, 2018

4:02 PM EDT

Mobile version of Gmail is finally getting the ‘Undo Send’ feature

Comments