There are now more than 1.5 billion active Gmail users

Google says it has 1.5 billion active users on Gmail now.
That’s a whole lot of people using the search giant’s free online email platform.
It’s also surprisingly fast growth. It was only early 2016 when the company announced Gmail had a billion users. In less than three years the emails service has added half a billion users.
Furthermore, this means there’s roughly one active Gmail account for every five people on the planet.
However, it doesn’t mean there’s actually that many people using Gmail. I, for one, have at least three accounts, if not more.
Still, 1.5 billion is a lot of users.
