Huawei is bringing its Mate 20 Pro to Canada on November 8th, with pre-orders for the smartphone launching now.
The device is available at most major carriers across Canada, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Fido, Koodo, SaskTel and Videotron. Select carriers will also offer a free Huawei Watch 2 or Huawei tablet for a limited time.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and also brings a number of firsts to the Canadian market. The flagship smartphone is the first flagship device to pack in a 4,200mAh battery, the first to launch with reverse wireless charging, and the first to feature a Kirin 980 processor.
It’s important to note that only the Mate 20 Pro is coming to Canada and not the Mate 20.
Rogers: At Rogers, you can pick up the Mate 20 Pro in both ‘black’ and ‘twilight.’ The phone starts at $249 on the company’s two-year Ultra Tab, then $449 on its Premium+ tab, $649 the Premium tab, $799 on its Smart Tab and $1,049 on the company’s Talk & Text plan.
Lastly, at Rogers, the device is available for $1,199 outright.
Fido: At Rogers’ sub-brand Fido, the device is, again, available in both colours. Similar to Rogers, the phone starts at $249 on the company’s XXL plan.
Also akin to Rogers, without any term, the phone is available for $1,199.
Telus: At Telus, the Mate 20 Pro is available for $1,315 outright, $650 on the company’s two-year Premium plan, $450 on the Premium Plus and $250 on the Platinum plan.
If you pre-order the device on a two-year term Telus is also offering a Huawei Watch 2 for free. This offer is valid from October 25th to November 7th.
Koodo: At Telus’ sub-brand Koodo, the Mate 20 Pro is available on the company’s XL tab for $450, Large tab for $650, Medium tab for $850 and lastly the telecom’s Small tab for $970.
This post will be updated with more specific carrier pricing as the information becomes available.
