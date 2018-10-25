Following up from its strong Q3 2018 results with 54,200 net wireless postpaid subscribers, Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile continued its path forward.
According to its Q4 2018 earning report, Freedom Mobile added approximately 85,014 net wireless revenue generating units (RGU), which in its eyes are customers. This is a significant increase from 41,000 during Q4 2017.
Freedom Mobile now has a total of 1,402,858 wireless subscribers, with 1,029,720 being postpaid and 373,138 prepaid.
The company stated the increase in subscribers was a direct result of “demand for premium smartphones combined with device pricing and packaging options, data-centric plans, and the ongoing execution of the wireless growth strategy to improve the network and customer experience.”
The average monthly bill increased over to $41.00, up from $37.62 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, stated, “Fiscal 2018 was an exciting year for our Wireless business. In a short amount of time, we have created a stronger, high-quality network and are delivering an improved customer experience. Our impressive Wireless results in the quarter and throughout 2018 reflect our ongoing Wireless investments (including spectrum deployment), device parity, data-centric Big Gig plans, and a significantly expanded retail distribution network. We are executing against our operating strategy which has enabled us to rationally grow our market share and ARPU, both in the quarter and throughout the year.”
Wireless revenues in the quarter topped $250 million, up $78 million or 45.3 percent over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
Freedom Mobile has experienced a busy three-months as it recently rolled out its LTE coverage to the GTA, Edmonton, Vancouver and Hamilton regions, expanded support for VoLTE on several devices, and announced plans to launch Google RCS to Android smartphones over the coming weeks.
Source: Shaw
