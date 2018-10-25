New screenshots of Samsung Experience 10 show a refined user interface

Android Police, courtesy of one of its readers, has shared new screenshots of Samsung’s upcoming Android 9 Pie-based Samsung Experience 10 beta.
This isn’t the first time images of the beta have leaked. That said, these latest screenshots provide a clearer picture of what Samsung users can expect from the company’s Android 9 Pie skin.
In particular, what’s notable about the interface on display in these images is the consistent, system-wide typeface. Samsung first introduced SamsungOne two-years-ago, and it’s taken that amount of time for the company to implement the typeface across its Android skin. In either case, the user interface on display in these images is a far cry from what Samsung was putting out even just a couple of years ago.
Samsung appears to have made tasteful tweaks to its messages and dialer apps, as well, with both featuring a new, cleaner interface. In a separate leak, XDA Developers was able to obtain dark mode screenshots of the above apps. Note, however, that those images come from an earlier build.
Lastly, we get a peek at Samsung’s new ‘Overview’ menu, which appears not to stray too far from Google’s model. It also appears Samsung will implement its own take on gesture-based navigation, based on the screenshots.
Earlier this month, Samsung started preparing to accept testers into its Samsung Experience 10 beta. At the company’s current pace, it’s likely we’ll see the full version of this interface roll out to newer Samsung devices sometime early next year.
