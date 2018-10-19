Huawei is looking to launch a 5G-enabled foldable phone

Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei, has confirmed that the China-based company is working on a foldable smartphone that features 5G connectivity.
“We are working on foldable phones. Foldable 5G phones,” said Yu in a recent interview with Digital Trends.
This isn’t the first mention of Huawei building a foldable phone. Yu previously stated that his company is working on a foldable phone that aims to replace the traditional laptop.
Currently, the company has plans to unveil and release the handset at some point in 2019. This is the first time, however, that Huawei has mentioned a foldable phone that also features 5G.
Previously, Huawei announced plans to debut its first 5G-enabled smartphone in Q3 of 2019. With that 5G handset, Huawei will also use its 5G modem technology. This foldable 5G-enabled phone might launch in Q3 next year, according to reports.
Back in February, the China-based company unveiled its commercial 5G modem, the Balong 5G01, alongside another 5G device capable of powering wireless-to-the-home internet service. This 5G device is currently in commercial trials with Telus in Canada.
While many Chinese-manufactured smartphones don’t make their way to Canada, it seems likely Huawei will launch a foldable phone in the great white north.
Huawei has launched both its flagship P and Mate-series in Canada, and is currently working with both Telus and Bell to create 5G infrastructure in the country.
Source: Digital Trends
Comments