Huawei wants its foldable smartphone to replace your laptop

Sep 14, 2018

11:46 AM EDT

Richard Yu, mobile chief at Huawei, has indicated that his company is working on a foldable phone that can replace a laptop.

Huawei currently plans to release the device sometime in 2019.

“We are already working on it. You will not even have to wait another year,” Yu said in an interview with Welt, a publication based in Germany.

The foldable phone will likely feature a large display; Yu explained in his interview that consumers don’t replace their existing laptops with smartphones because phone screens are too small. However, “We [Huawei] will change that,” according to Yu.

Samsung also plans to reveal a foldable smartphone in the near future.

While there is some indication that the South Korean company will unveil its foldable phone this year, other rumours point to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. Either way, it seems unlikely Huawei will push out its foldable device beforehand.

Source: Welt

