LG G7 One now available in Canada

The LG G7 One, a pared-down version of LG’s G7 ThinQ that ships with Android One, instead of the company’s UX skin, is now available to purchase in Canada.
All of Canada’s major carriers, including Rogers, Bell and Telus, as well as their respective flanker brands, Fido, Virgin and Koodo, are stocking the device.
At Rogers, the G7 One starts at $549 on a two-year plan with Smart tab. It then decreases to $399 outright on a Premium tab and $199 outright on a Premium+ tab. It’s also available for $0 on an Ultra tab. Otherwise, the carrier is selling the phone for $699 outright.
Additionally, Rogers is holding a promotion in which customers can get the phone $0 on select two-year Share Everything plans after eligible trade-in. This promotion is only available in-store.
At Rogers flanker brand Fido, the phone starts at $549 on a two-year Pulse plan with Small tab. The upfront cost of the phone then decreases to $449 on a Medium tab, $299 on a Large tab, $99 on an XL tab and then $0 on an XXL tab. Fido is also selling the G7 One for $799 off contract.
At Bell, meanwhile, the G7 One starts at $99 upfront on a two-year term with $70 per month tab. The phone is also available for $0 outright on a two-year Premium Smartphone Plus plan with $80 per month tab. Alternatively, Bell is selling the device for $899 outright.
At Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile, the phone starts at $750 on a two-year Silver plan. The upfront cost then decreases to $500 on a two-year Gold plan, $100 on a two-year Platinum plan, and then is $0 on both a two-year Diamond plan and two-year Diamond Plus plan. Like Bell, Virgin is also selling the device for $899 off contract.
At Telus, the G7 One starts at $500 outright on a two-year Standard plan. The outright cost then decreases to $100 on a two-year Premium plan. It’s then $0 on a Premium+ plan. At Telus, the G7 One is $875 outright.
At Telus flanker brand Koodo, the G7 One starts at $620 on a two-year plan with Small tab. It then decreases to $500 on a Medium tab, $100 on a Large tab and $0 on an Extra Large tab. The G7 One is also available for $875.95 off contract.
The G7 One is also available at Quebec regional carrier Videotron. At Videotron, the G7 One starts at $249.95 on a two-year plan. It’s also available for $149.95 and $49.95 on other two-year options. Off contract, the device costs $839.95 at the Quebec regional telecom.
MobileSyrup went hands-on with the G7 One earlier this month. Expect a review in the coming weeks.
