Tesla’s new Model 3 trim option costs $58,800 before incentives

Electric car manufacturer Tesla’s entry-level vehicle, the Model 3, is now on sale for a base price of $58,800 CAD before incentives.
The Model 3 was announced as a consumer-level electric car that would start at $35,000 USD (roughly, $45,843 CAD). Tesla has still been unable to hit that lower price point, but the $58,000 trim is a step in the right direction.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the new car option on through an October 18th, 2018 tweet.
Just released lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3 & super simple new order page https://t.co/cz0TQn7IOZ
The entry-level vehicle trim has a mid-range engine and a maximum range of 418 kilometres. The new trim also has a top speed of 201 kilometres-per-hour.
The car costs approximately $52,100 with incentives and rebates, but those electric vehicle rebates are only available in Quebec and British Columbia.
Musk followed up his tweet with another that said “Tesla rear-wheel drive cars do actually work well on snow and ice. We did our traction testing on an ice lake!”
Tesla rear wheel drive cars do actually work well on snow & ice. We did our traction testing on an ice lake! Dual motor AWD is great, but not required for cold weather. Just don’t use sport/summer tires.
Musk’s comments are reassuring for anyone wondering how a rear-wheel drive Model 3 would stand up to a Canadian winter.
The Model 3 is also available in a dual motor all-wheel drive trim, with a range of 499km. However, the cost of the base model all-wheel drive trim before incentives is $70,700 CAD.
Customers looking to buy a 499 km range Model 3 with rear-wheel drive instead can order one “off menu for another week or so,” according to a tweet from Musk.
Model 3 long range, rear wheel drive is still available for ordering off menu for another week or so
