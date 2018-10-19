Popular independently developed ‘metroidvania’ title Dead Cells is coming to Android, according to a recently published Google Play Store listing.
First spotted by Android Police, the game’s Play Store page currently does not list a price nor is there a description. That said, it’s still possible to pre-register to get updates on the title.
There’s also no word yet on what the Android version of Dead Cells will look like — there hasn’t even been an official announcement — but here’s hoping the game’s developer, Bordeaux, France-based Motion Twin, doesn’t change too much.
After a short stint on Steam’s early access platform, Dead Cells came out on August 7th to great critical acclaim.
The game is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Source: Google Play Store Via: Android Police
