Razer has new mobile gaming accessories to go with its new phone

The new Raiju controller works with any Android phone running Marshmallow or newer

Oct 11, 2018

12:03 PM EDT

Razer Hammerhead headphones

To go along with its recently revealed Razer Phone 2, Razer announced some new accessories including a controller and headphones.

Called the Razer Raiju Mobile controller, it sports a big phone mount and connects to devices via Bluetooth or USB-C. However, the controller will work with more than just Razer phones. It’s also compatible with any Android device running 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

Furthermore, it will work with PCs running Windows 7 and higher but won’t have the function at launch.

Raiju Mobile controller

The Raiju includes 23-hours of battery and features four remappable multi-function buttons. Gamers can configure these controls using a mobile app. Furthermore, the controller has Razer’s Mecha-Tactile action buttons and a ‘hair-trigger’ mode.

Finally, the Raiju will retail for $149.99 USD (about $195.83 CAD) and will be available worldwide in fourth-quarter 2018.

Along with the Raiju, Razer has a new set of headphones. The Hammerhead USB-C ANC in-ear headset features Active Noise Cancellation (that’s what the ANC is for) powered by the USB-C port on your phone.

Hammerhead USB-C ANC headphones

The headphones also have the Comply Foam Tips to aid in noise isolation and improve comfort.

Further, the headphones also feature Razer’s ‘Dual Driver’ technology to deliver deep bass and detailed trebles, as well as a built-in DAC.

The Hammerhead headphones will retail for $99.99 USD (about $130.55 CAD). Like the Raiju, it will be available in fourth-quarter 2018, although you can order the headset from Razer’s website starting October 22nd.

Source: Razer Via: Engadget

