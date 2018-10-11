News
Twitter now counts all emojis equally toward character limits

Oct 11, 2018

12:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter

Twitter has announced that it has begun counting all emojis evenly toward the platform’s 280 character limit.

Previously, emoji modifiers for skin colour and gender would lead certain emojis to use more characters than standard emojis. This was the result of “differences in the way written text and emojis are encoded,” Twitter developer Andy Piper wrote in a blog post.

“This update marks significant progress for our service, and everyone can now benefit from the additional room to express themselves with more characters (or more emojis :wink:),” Piper added.

In other Twitter news, the company recently confirmed that Android and iOS app users will no longer be able to create Moments starting on October 23rd. Moments allow users to create a collection of tweets that are all related to the same topic. Going forward, Twitter says Moments will only be available on desktop, as the feature wasn’t “used as often” mobile.

Source: Twitter

