Windows 10 October 2018 Update is deleting some users’ data

You may want to hold off on this update for now

Oct 5, 2018

2:47 PM EDT

Windows Redstone 3

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update isn’t going so well. According to reports, the new software is deleting some users’ documents.

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update started rolling out earlier this week. However, threads on Reddit and Microsoft’s support site — among others — claim the update deletes data.

The update appears to be deleting the Documents folder. However, other users have reported missing photos or entire user profiles.

Some users have proposed a temporary fix for the issue, but it only works for those running Windows 10 Pro. Windows Home users won’t benefit from the fix, however.

At this time, it isn’t entirely clear what’s causing the issue. For the time being, it’s best if you avoid the Windows 10 ‘1809’ update, as this is the one that appears bugged.

However, if you do want to risk it, make sure you back up your data first.

Source: Reddit, Windows Support Via: The Verge

Comments